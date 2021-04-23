Council resorts to legal action to remove road used by dealers in Limerick 

Limerick City and County Council has had to resort to legal action to try to remove an illegally built road in St Mary's Park.

The road is one of a number of unauthorised developments which have sprung up in the estate and which were supposed to be removed under Operation Capóg, which was announced on March 11, and which was set up to address anti-social behaviour in the area.

Operation Capóg is a joint taskforce between An Garda Síochána and Limerick City and County Council.

The operation includes plans from the council to demolish 12 derelict houses on St Munchin’s Street, as well as the demolition of a derelict premises formerly operating as a takeaway and the removal of any unauthorised structures on council-owned land and open spaces in St Munchin’s Street. A number of the derelict houses are being used to sell and store drugs as well as drug dens.

Unauthorised structures

“The removal of any unauthorised structures is a matter for planning enforcement and is currently in train. Despite any structure being erected illegally, there is a legal process which must be followed in order for it to be removed,” a spokesperson for the council said.

“Eight of the planned 12 houses due for demolition have been razed to the ground. The remaining four houses are attached to homes currently occupied so will take a little bit longer to demolish,” they added.

Locals have said the road, since it was built, has been used by criminal elements in the area, to facilitate traffic which resulted from the sale and supply of drugs in the area. At the start of March, gardaí seized €40,000 worth of drugs and €10,000 in cash following a search operation in the estate.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche confirmed in March that checkpoints had been established around St Mary's Park to monitor the “people who are visiting the estate from outside, who are wishing to purchase drugs".

63 search warrants

It was also revealed that 63 search warrants took place in that area in the last 12 months, with the chief superintendent vowing to prosecute “anybody who thinks that they are going to set up drug cartels in that area".

The old takeaway structure in the estate has also been demolished.

Locals have raised concerns about the delays in removing the road.

“At the start of March, the council and gardaí came in and took down a few of the houses, which was great news and we were delighted. Since then the work seems to have dried up. We don’t know why,” one resident said.

Another resident expressed concern about the conditions of the other council-owned roads and footpaths which, he said, are littered with debris.

“Some of the elderly residents are afraid to walk on them in case they trip. It needs to be sorted,” said the resident.

Concerns

A council spokesperson encouraged residents to contact them over concerns such as these.

“We are working with our environment section to ensure that street sweeping takes place in the area on a regular basis. Repairs to footpaths etc are carried out as and when required. If road works are being undertaken such as utility works, then it is the responsibility of the company to return roads to their previous state prior to the works taking place,” the spokesperson said.