Waterford firefighters return to cliff top to extinguish gorse fire

Dramatic pictures of the gorse fire on the cliff circulated on social media. 
It took more than 12 hours to extinguish the last fire in the Coolbunnia area. File picture. 

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 13:11
Ciarán Sunderland

Firefighters from Waterford City fire station are returning to fight a blaze in the Coolbunnia area at Cheekpoint. 

Yesterday emergency services battled for 14 hours to extinguish the gorse fire that broke out at the cliff top near Passage East in Co Waterford. 

Two units from Dunmore East fire station along with three units from Waterford City Fire station fought the fire from 14.10 pm yestterday after noon until 4.30am. 

Now, units from Waterford City fire station have returned to the scene after reports the fire has broken out again. 

Emergency service officials have described the operation as challenging due to the location of the fire and the uneven terrain poised in the cliffs. 

With warm dry weather expected this weekend, the public have been reminded to be careful of fire hazards. 

