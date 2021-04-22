'We wanted to give people more options': Pet crematorium opens in Waterford

The crematorium was created following the death of a beloved family pet
The new crematorium in Waterford

Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 13:59

Ireland’s newest pet crematorium has opened its doors in Waterford.

Located just outside Tramore, Resting Pets first opened last month and is the sixth licensed pet crematorium in the country.

Set up by Eamon and Conor Coady, the crematorium was created following the death of a beloved family pet.

“We lost our Great Dane, Mason, last year. Even though it was a bit of a shock, he ended up getting put to sleep,” Conor told Damien Tiernan's Deise Today on WLR.

“He is the reason why this all started, to be perfectly honest.

We wanted to give people more options than we had at the time.

Conor said that they weren’t given enough options that they were satisfied with when Mason died.

They say on their website that when he died, they were looking for assurances that if Mason was cremated “that the ashes returned to us would be that of our dog's alone”.

“Our vet could not fully guarantee to us that to be the case and we were not given the option to speak with the crematorium operator directly.

“As a result, within the hour of our Great Dane passing away, we found ourselves at home with a shovel digging an unusually large and deep grave in his favourite spot in the garden.” 

The crematorium room consists of a viewing room and an 8ft long “oven”, an Addfield Pet 200 Crematorium Machine.

 

They say that the crematorium machine is the newest, most modern and most efficient one in the country.

They said the machine is suitable for any companion pet. Conor told WLR that the size of the pet determines how long the process takes. 

Conor said that people can view the beginning of the cremation so they can see that it is only their pet going into the machine for their "peace of mind".

Conor added that all cremations come with the option of a "wooden casket" or a "scatter tube" for anyone who would like to scatter their pet's ashes. 

Eamon said that he felt it is "a service that’s needed, it’s a service that people want and I think we’re best placed to do it.” 

The pair hope to simplify the process of pet cremation and create a quick, easily accessible means of cremation services to all pet owners around Ireland.

