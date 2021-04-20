Public warning to 'park smart' after spate of West Cork thefts

A string of thefts from cars across West Cork at a number of well-known public amenities has prompted gardaí to issue a public warning to park safely.

Visitor numbers to popular outdoor locations have surged during Level 5 lockdowns as members of the public look to socialise and exercise outdoors safely under public health regulations.

However, four recent incidents of theft from cars have caused concern that the public is not taking enough due care with personal valuables when parking their vehicles.

Over the last week, incidents of theft in Castlefreke and Garrestown took place involving items such as cash, documents, handbags and wallets.

All four incidents involved the suspect smashing a car window in order to take the items.

Members of the public are urged to "park smart" and to take the necessary steps to conceal their valuables.

Speaking at Bandon Garda Station, Inspector Ian O Callaghan said "With travel restrictions easing again, a lot of our beaches, walks and tourist areas are again becoming busier.

"I would like to remind everyone that no matter where you park up your car, that you ensure it is locked and that there is nothing of value on display; especially wallets and handbags.”

Gardaí have said no arrests have been made in their investigations into the thefts but investigations are ongoing.