Emergency services attend dangerous building incident in Cork City centre

The building incident was handled after an hour by emergency services.
Units from Angelsea Street Fire Station attended Liberty Street in Cork City Centre to handle the incident. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 08:18
Ciarán Sunderland

Emergency services attended the scene of a potential dangerous building incident in Cork City centre in the early hours of this morning. 

Two units, including a hydraulic platform, attended the scene from 6.10 am after receiving the call about the building on Liberty street.

Firefighters closed the street for an hour while emergency services handled the incidence. 

After an hour, the two units from Angelsea Street station returned to headquarters. 

During the course of the incident, members of the public were advised to avoid the area. 

"Crews from Headquarters including our Hydraulic Platform are currently dealing with a Potentially Dangerous Building on Liberty Street in the City Centre.

"Avoid the area if possible this morning," the statement said. 

Meanwhile, traffic is building up at the entrance to the Jack Lynch tunnel after a southbound collision between two lorries. 

Drivers are advised to take care on approach. 

