'Some things are worth the wait': Huge response delights Cork couple after dramatic proposal 

A proposal that was a year in the making has drawn humour and congratulations for one Cork couple.

"There has been a lot of funny reactions from the guys," said Blue Cassidy from Castletownbere, Co Cork, who described men complimenting him on his creativity.

Mr Cassidy was speaking after the stunning response to a drone video showing his proposal to his Brazilian girlfriend Maria Gilvanda on a West Cork cliff.

Ms Gilvanda posed with her boyfriend on the headland as part of a non-existent tourist promotion video they were allegedly taking part in for a friend.

A PENINSULAR PROPOSAL!

Engagement ring delivered by drone



Recently I was asked by my friend Blue to help him with his engagement proposal to his girlfriend Maria.



Strong winds on the day threatened to scupper flying but we went for it #Beara #westcork pic.twitter.com/vod6fINmbR — Niall Duffy (@LineCaughtFish) April 18, 2021

The West Cork romantic then surprised his girlfriend by popping the question on the cliff after a drone swooped down with the engagement ring.

Blue Cassidy from Castletownbere and his girlfriend, Maria Gilvanda in the drone video. Picture: Niall Duffy

Plans for the proposal have been more than a year in the making for the arborist who works for Rebel Tree Care Cork.

With his friend, Niall O'Duffy from West Cork Photos, the daring suitor set plans after the end of the first lockdown.

"It's been a patient proposal but some things are worth the wait," said Mr Cassidy who used a ring given to him by his mother.

Ms Gilvanda said part of the beauty of the responses has been the sense of hope the proposal has brought to many people.

"They appreciated the fact with Covid that people had this beautiful thing to talk about," she said.

Her family in Brazil have been amazed at the video which she sent to them as a surprise without telling them about the cliff-top proposal.

She looks forward to celebrating the engagement with them soon and her mind is already turning to the big day.

"Now my head is all about weddings. Thinking about dresses and there is loads of stuff that I will have to plan. I can't wait," she said.

However, the couple is not tempted to try and outdo the proposal and are happy to have their ceremony be about the day itself.

"I think it will be what it will be," said Mr Cassidy, "I don't want us to feel like we have to top an already amazing stunt. I think it would only devalue the wedding if we try and make it somewhat competitive or feel like we have to keep it going.

"I think it was a genuine, lovely idea and moment for the two of us and it was amazing that we were able to share with people and for it to go viral," he said.

The moment Blue Cassidy popped the question to Maria Gilvanda. Picture: Niall Duffy

The couple said the cliff edge in Cork will remain a special place for them and will be a beautiful story for their children.

"We were saying that we would like to make it a tradition every 10 years that we would go there and do a different video each year until our legs can't walk to the cliff," said Ms Gilvanda.

High winds on the day threatened to scupper the proposal but it all came together in the end.

"The main thing is that she said yes at the end of the day and that everything else is a bonus.

"She's an amazing, amazing woman and I'm a pretty lucky guy to be spending my life with her. Who could ask for more than that," said Mr Cassidy.