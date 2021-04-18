WATCH: Man proposes to girlfriend on West Cork clifftop with drone delivering the ring

Blue’s dream proposal was made a reality by Niall Duffy of West Cork Photos
Blue Cassidy from Castletownbere and his girlfriend, Maria Gilvanda. Picture: Niall Duffy

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 20:48
Olivia Kelleher

A romantic West Cork man has surprised his Brazilian girlfriend with a marriage proposal on a clifftop with the extra dramatic feature of having a drone deliver the engagement ring.

Blue Cassidy from Castletownbere had his girlfriend, Maria Gilvanda, pose by a west Cork headland as part of a non-existent tourist promotion video they were allegedly taking part in for a friend.

He then shocked the Apple employee by having an engagement ring dropped off by camera-equipped drone.

Blue’s dream proposal was made a reality by Niall Duffy of West Cork Photos. 

He operated a camera-equipped drone as the couple sat on a cliff top at Dooneen just outside Allihies.

Maria thought she and Blue, who runs a tree care company, were taking part in a tourism promotion video for West Cork staycations.

The moment Blue popped the question. Picture: Niall Duffy

However, the drone landed on the headland and her boyfriend got down on one knee to propose to her with the ring he received from the drone. 

She said “Yes” and the couple are now planning their nuptials.

Mr Duffy said he and Blue decided to throw Maria off the scent by telling her she was participating in a picnic as part of a promotional video for area tourism.

The happy couple. Picture: Niall Duffy

"To add to the drama we decided to deliver the engagement ring by drone and film her reaction."

"It was a touch-and-go operation as strong winds on the day threatened to scupper flying and it was a struggle to keep the drone in place but we went for it and here is the result."

