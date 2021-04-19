Parents and teachers welcome retention of speech and language services at Cork school

Deaf and hard of hearing students at a Douglas school faced the loss of on-site speech and language therapy before a u-turn by Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte
Anne Rabbitte, Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, paused the introduction of a scheme which would have removed services from schools and placed them in communities. File Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 12:26
Donal O’Keeffe

Parents and teachers of deaf and hard of hearing students at St Columba’ GNS in Douglas have welcomed official HSE confirmation that their school will not lose its on-site speech and language therapy.

In a letter to St Columba’s principal Triona Fitzgerald, the HSE interim head of primary care services confirmed that "speech and language therapy provision within St Columba’s" will continue, two mornings a week.

The letter follows a decision by Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte to pause the introduction of the Progressing Disabilities Scheme (PDS), and her assurances that St Columba’s, which has 34 deaf and hard of hearing students, and other special schools, would not lose their in-school speech and language therapy.

It had been feared that under PDS, schools like St Columba’s would lose on-site therapists, forcing parents to transport children across long distances during class times to access therapy in a community-based setting.

Pleased and relieved

Ms Fitzgerald said she was very pleased and relieved, and said she agreed with the minister's remark that if there is a good and working supportive system in place, it made no sense to change it.

I want to thank everyone who helped common sense to prevail, and we are all looking forward to seeing the resumption of on-site classes soon.” 

Gillian Davies, whose son Liam is currently in sixth class at St Columba’s and will start first year in Dublin’s Holy Family School for the Deaf in September, shared Ms Fitzgerald’s relief.

“We are delighted that speech and language services are being retained in St Columba’s Deaf Facility, and in the Holy Family School also. This will be of great benefit to all the students involved.” 

Cork South Central TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire commended the minister's decision, saying: “Speech and language therapy is crucial for deaf and hard of hearing children, so this was absolutely the right thing to do.

“I would commend the teachers and parents for campaigning so hard, and I would call for in-depth engagement with all stakeholders to ensure the right outcome for all children with additional needs.” 

Eimear O’Rourke, principal of the Holy Family School for the Deaf in Dublin, which has 140 deaf and hard of hearing students, and which will also now retain its speech and language therapists, said the decision was a huge relief, and thanked all who had supported their campaign.

“We really appreciate the support of Minister Anne Rabbitte, and most especially Senator Marie Sherlock, who has been a tireless campaigner on our behalf.” 

'Hugely positive development'

Ms Sherlock expressed her delight at the decision, describing it as “a hugely positive development" and “a major breakthrough”.

Cork City Labour Party area representative, Peter Horgan welcomed the decision, praising Senator Sherlock, and Cork East TD Seán Sherlock, for their work in protecting services for deaf and hard of hearing children.

