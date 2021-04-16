Forbes to host major event in Limerick following controversial article

The magazine had been lambasted following the publication of the article which profiled the Castletroy-educated co-founders of major multinational firm Stripe, John and Patrick Collison.
Patrick and John Collison, co-founders of Stripe, both slammed the portrayal of Limerick in Forbes magazine.

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 12:36
Ryan O’Rourke

Forbes' chief content editor has committed to hosting an event from Limerick city which could attract an audience of hundreds of millions, following a controversial article about the Treaty City.

The business magazine’s editor said they will host a Forbes ‘30 under 30’ gathering, that would be covered across its global platforms which reach a monthly audience of approximately 200m.

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins announced the news, following discussions with Forbes editor Randall Lane over a controversial article which referred to Limerick as “stab city.” 

The magazine had been lambasted following the publication of the article which profiled the Castletroy-educated co-founders of major multinational firm Stripe, John and Patrick Collison.

Forbes later removed the article which was posted on their website last Friday, saying it failed to meet its own editorial standards.

Patrick Collison himself was unimpressed with the article's inaccuracy, tweeting: "Not only mistaken about Limerick but the idea of "overcoming" anything is crazy. We are who we are *because* we grew up where we did."

John Collison simply called the article "daft".

Concern over article

Mayor Collins had written to the Forbes editor this week to express his concern about the article.

Mr Lane told the Mayor that he would commit to visiting Limerick personally and host the ‘30 under 30’ gathering to encompass the young entrepreneurs of Limerick.

Welcoming the development, Mayor Collins said: “This is a creative solution and a positive opportunity that Randall Lane, editor of Forbes has, presented so that a global audience can see the talent that Limerick has incubated.

“In a city where more than 50% of the population is under 35, I think Forbes will be spoilt for choice with some of the brightest minds and talent that is emerging here. And I look forward to the story of Limerick’s young, creative and bold minds being showcased to the world at a time when it’s safe to do so,” he added.

The Mayor also acknowledged the swift reply of the Forbes editor to his letter this week and the swell of support for Limerick both personally and online for a more appropriate showing of the real Limerick.

“We now have an opportunity to harness a global audience of over 200m to tell that great Limerick story and I look forward to our marketing and communications team working with Forbes to bring Limerick’s innovation, entrepreneurship and talent to the world,” said Mayor Collins.

