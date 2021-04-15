Woman mounts billboard protest over 'brutal' tree felling in Cork City

A woman left furious over “brutal” tree felling has erected signs slating a local authority for the work.

In scenes reminiscent of the Oscar-winning, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Deborah O’Connell, has erected six signs along the cleared ditch between the Angler’s Rest pub car park and Leemount Cross on the western outskirts of Cork city, criticising Cork City Council for the work.

“I have never done anything like this before but this has really affected me,” Ms O’Connell said.

Some of the trees were posing a danger, and I accept that dead trees need to come down in the interests of public safety. But they took everything despite an arborist report saying it was not necessary to cut them all down. This was a needless, brutal intervention.

“This work has changed the character of Leemount Cross. It’s just not the same anymore.”

She also said the work was done without consultation with residents of the area.

An arborist’s report, released on foot of a Freedom of Information request, said the ditch contained predominantly Ash, dead Elm trees, Sycamore, Whitethorn, Blackthorn and one Horse-Chestnut, all between 50 and 75-years-old.

It said eight Elms were infected with Dutch elm disease and added: “The trees are within falling distance of the busy public roadway, street lighting, footpaths and (in part) the playing pitches of Leemount Football Club."

Immediate removal of these trees was recommended.

Deborah said the work was done without consultation with residents of the area. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Two options were suggested for 11 Ash trees which were found to be “generally in poor condition” — trimming and reducing them in height to no more than 10m, or felling to ground level and replanting.

The Sycamore trees were “generally in fair condition” but were “displaying poor health and vigour”, and again, two options were suggested — pruning, or felling two and retaining “one high-quality specimen” Sycamore/Maple tree at Leemount Cross.

One middle-aged Horse Chestnut tree “in good condition” was recommended for retention, with pruning to “improve shape and form”.

The report suggested that the Whitethorn and Blackthorn trees could be retained and trimmed to no higher than three metres, or be removed.

None of the trees was classed as category B or A specimens — trees whose retention is “desirable, or most desirable”.

But contractors cleared everything over two days in January.

A council spokesman said: "These works were carried out solely in the interests of pedestrians and road users' safety and were not a matter for consultation.

"We have received only two complaints from residents. We do accept it would have been beneficial to inform residents of the necessity for carrying out the works."

Ms McDowell said the roadside “has been left dead”.

“I underwent chemotherapy a few years ago and used to be awake at the crack of dawn, and I would stand at my front door and listen to the dawn chorus as the birds gathered in those trees. That’s all gone now. These things matter,” she said.

She wants the ditch replanted with mature or semi-mature native Irish trees.