More than €30k raised for family of girl, 3, who died after being hit by bus in Tipperary

More than €30,000 has been raised for the family of a three-year-old girl who was tragically killed after being hit by a bus in Co Tipperary.

The fundraiser was initially started to cover the cost of the funeral for three-year-old Sophia Melnychuk with a goal of €6,000.

But within a matter of hours, it had raised more than five times that.

A friend of the family who started the fundraiser said he had “never seen such despair.”

“I have lived in Carrick-on-Suir my whole life and have never seen such despair or been a part of such heartbreak for a family. They are devastated and cannot believe their little girl Sophia is gone forever,” he wrote.

“We have been close friends with this family a long time and want to support them anyway we can and as best we can.”

The friend wrote that the tragedy has “shocked the town.”

“I hope all of you reading this will want to help and support this beautiful family through this heartbreak.”

More than 1,000 people have donated to the fundraiser, with some 40 people leaving condolences at the time of writing.

“Rest in peace beautiful Sophia, you will forever be in our hearts,” one commenter wrote.

Another donor wrote: “Deepest condolences, we are heartbroken for your loss, rest in peace little one.”

A third commented: “We will all miss you so much Sophia. You were the best little sister your brothers could ever ask for, and you will be the best guardian angel for your family. Sleep tight beautiful Sophia.”

The tragedy happened at around 4pm in the Castle Heights housing estate yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the housing estate at the time of the collision, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.