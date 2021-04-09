Funeral of Anne O'Sullivan hears she accepted her fate with dignity

The woman whose husband and two sons died in a murder-suicide in Kanturk last year accepted her fate with dignity but died before her time, mourners at her funeral Mass heard.

Anne O’Sullivan died on Wednesday after a long illness, and mourners were told her “untimely passing” was not the only tragedy in her life.

Chief celebrant Fr Toby Bluitt spoke about last October’s events as a time when a “darkness” came into her life.

Addressing mourners at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk, Co Cork, he said: “In an ideal world, we would like to think of ourselves as living long and happy lives with friends and family to support us to the end.

“We don’t live in an ideal world, that’s the problem.”

The 61-year-old's service was live-streamed from the north Cork church.

The former nurse had to endure the loss of sons Mark (26) and Diarmuid (23) and her husband, 59-year-old Tadgh.

Diarmuid, Tadg and Mark O'Sullivan.

She fled the family home on October 26, 2020, when Tadgh and Diarmuid shot her eldest son in an inheritance row over the farm.

She ran to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm after realising Mark had been shot.

After Mark's shooting, Diarmuid and Tadgh went to a field some 600m from the farmhouse in Kanturk and ended their own lives.

Prior to ending their lives, the pair told Ms O'Sullivan that she would have to live with the despair of what had occurred.

Ms O'Sullivan attended both the funeral of Diarmuid and Tadgh and the separate requiem mass for her son Mark.

Diarmuid and Tadgh were buried together at St Brigid's Cemetery in Castlemagner, while Mark was laid to rest in a plot belonging to his mother's family following a funeral Mass in Kanturk.

In his introduction at the service, Fr Bluitt said: “Anne lost her battle against her illness.

“She died, as we might say, before her time.

“As was characteristic of her, she accepted her fate with dignity and courage but lost out in the end.

“And that is what brings us here this afternoon.

“I know that we are conscious of the fact that Anne’s untimely passing was not the only tragedy in her life.

We here in our community are well aware of the recent painful and tragic loss that Anne suffered – a tragedy that affected us all.

“We acknowledge the fact.

“We recognise a wider context for our grief today.

“We know that there are other clouds behind the landscape of our sorrow.

“We note this but it is not for us to pass comment or judgement. We simply acknowledge the fact.”

And he said in his homily: “Darkness came into Anne’s life when she lost her family in very sad and tragic circumstances, and when she lost her battle with the illness she had fought so courageously.

“The fact is that when someone dies there is this great sense of emptiness, this enormous sense of loss.

“And we have an added sadness, I think, that for Anne, for one family, life didn’t work out the way it might have.

“I read somewhere that the Hindu people refer to death as the quenching of a lamp because dawn has come.

“Anne’s death was just like that. It was the silent blowing out of a candle flame."