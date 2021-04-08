Funeral of woman who lost husband and sons in Kanturk murder-suicide to be streamed online

The funeral of the late Anne O'Sullivan's whose husband and two sons died in a murder-suicide in Kanturk, Co Cork last year is to be livestreamed online.
The funeral mass will take place privately in respect of public health guidelines but will be broadcast online from her local Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk.
Ms O'Sullivan (nee Cronin) will be laid to rest after a 1.30pm requiem mass with a cremation to follow.
The livestreamed ceremony will allow the wider community to pay their respects to the 61-year-old.
Mourners are asked to donate to Cliona’s Foundation for Sick Children in lieu of flowers.
The family of the deceased has thanked the public for their “understanding and cooperation at this difficult time”.
Ms O'Sullivan passed away yesterday peacefully after a long disclosed illness.
A former nurse, she had to endure the loss of her sons Mark (26) and Diarmuid (23) and her husband, 59-year-old Tadgh.
Ms O' Sullivan fled the family farmhouse on October 26, 2020, when Tadgh and Diarmuid shot her eldest son in an inheritance row over the family farm.
She ran to a neighbour's house to raise the alarm after realising Mark had been shot.
After Mark's shooting, Diarmuid and Tadgh went to a field some 600 metres from the farmhouse in Kanturk and ended their own lives.
In funeral notices, Ms O'Sullivan was described as a "heartbroken" widow and mother.