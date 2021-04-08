Funeral of woman who lost husband and sons in Kanturk murder-suicide to be streamed online

The funeral of the late Anne O'Sullivan's whose husband and two sons died in a murder-suicide in Kanturk, Co Cork last year is to be livestreamed online.

The funeral mass will take place privately in respect of public health guidelines but will be broadcast online from her local Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk.

Ms O'Sullivan (nee Cronin) will be laid to rest after a 1.30pm requiem mass with a cremation to follow.