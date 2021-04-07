Gardaí arrest man after discovery of €10,000 worth of cannabis herb at Kerry checkpoint

The suspected drugs have been sent for analysis. Picture: Gardaí

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 12:14
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have seized over €10,000 in suspected drugs and cash in Barraduff, Co Kerry and made one arrest after a man was stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

Last night gardaí operating a checkpoint as part of Operation Fanacht in Barraduff stopped a man at around 8pm driving a car. 

After speaking to him, gardaí performed a search of the vehicle and discovered €10,000 in suspected cannabis herb. 

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Killarney Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Later on, a follow-up search of a house in Co Kerry uncovered €3,600 in cash. 

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court later this month on April 20. 

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. 

