Gardaí clear large crowds from Cork public parks and amenities over the weekend

Video footage shared widely on social media showed crowds partying in a tunnel under Cork's Tramore Rd
Crowds of people were drinking at The Lough nature reserve in Cork City on Saturday, leading to complaints from residents and public representatives about unruly behaviour. The Garda Public Order Unit dispersed the crowds. Picture: Andy Gibson

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 17:00
Eoin English & Liz Dunphy

A Cork City councillor has called for the immediate lifting of the 5km travel restriction after gardaí had to clear large crowds from public parks, amenities, and quays over the weekend.

Video footage also emerged of large crowds drinking and ordering takeaway food to Dublin’s Grand Canal Quay area while photographs also emerged on social media of a large gathering of young people partying in a tunnel under Cork’s Tramore Rd, at a place known locally as ‘the wella’.

Gardaí said the crowds they engaged with at locations in Cork, including the Lough, Bell’s Field, and Kennedy Quay, were mostly peaceable and compliant, but one person was arrested for a public order offence.

Hundreds of bank holiday revellers spent Saturday afternoon drinking takeaway alcohol at Kennedy Quay in Cork. The Garda Public Order Unit arrived to clear the dock. Picture: Andy Gibson

The current travel restriction requires people to stay at home except for travel for work, education, or other essential purposes, or for exercise within 5km. It is due to be lifted next Monday to allow travel within your county.

Independent councillor Mick Finn said he has no problem with people enjoying public open space within their 5km, and doing so responsibly.

However, he said an increasing number of people are flouting the level 5 travel restrictions and drinking bylaws, abusing the public spaces, and wreaking havoc in the local communities.

“What is in force at the moment isn’t working any more," he said. 

People are tired of the restrictions. It’s clear from what we’ve seen over the last three weekends in particular, is that the genie is out of the bottle.

One resident who lives near Bell’s Field on Cork’s northside said: “We are like prisoners in our own homes.” 

A neighbour said the unruly crowds were “a disgrace” and that he and his wife were sick of people urinating on their street and of being exposed to loud music, discarded rubbish, and general bad behaviour.

Residents living near the Lough have similar issues. One man said his elderly mother, who moved to the area 60 years ago, felt afraid for the first time last Thursday to walk around the Lough in the evening given the behaviour of some of the crowd.

Mr Finn — who, over the weekend, called for the Army to be deployed to some of the affected public areas to help gardaí enforce the regulations — defended that suggestion:  

I am responding to calls from residents in the Lough and College Rd areas that are being affected by antisocial and negative behaviour. 

“That’s my role — to reflect those concerns and offer solutions. It’s easy for those outside these affected areas to criticise. I am trying to come up with solutions.”

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn called for stricter policing of these public spaces.

"These public amenities are for people to get out and get some exercise, they are not supposed to be used as beer gardens," he said.

“I think the proverbial two fingers is being put up to people who have lost loved ones, who have stuck to the guidelines, who have done everything right and behaved themselves.”

“We’re sick to death of being stuck indoors, we’re all sick to death of lockdown. But there’s a reason why we’re doing it, it’s to try to keep people safe." 

