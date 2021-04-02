Public health chiefs 'concerned' about potential Easter Sunday protest in Limerick

Serious concerns have been raised about the prospect of a mass gathering in Limerick, as a "genuine risk" of a fourth wave remains.

The gathering, understood to be a protest, is part of a larger campaign of 'freedom walks' which look set to take place in various locations across the country on Easter Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health Mid-West said it is not aware of any organised public events.

However, while it said it acknowledged the exercise of free speech and fair comment, it said it would be “seriously concerned about any gathering of any kind at such a critical time” in the ongoing effort to stamp out Covid-19 in the community.

“The current restrictions and public health guidelines are in place to protect the entire population," said the spokesperson.

There is a genuine risk of a fourth wave, which would lead to another increase in illness, hospital admissions, and death.

“The only way we can protect our most vulnerable is by adhering to the guidelines collectively. This is because the B117 variant of Covid-19 is more transmissible than previous strains, and quickly moves from one setting to another when we drop our guards."

Meanwhile, University Maternity Hospital Limerick has urged anyone who is aware of problems accessing the facility safely to contact hospital management.

It comes after reports of ongoing protests outside the hospital. A spokesperson for UL Hospitals Group said it had not received any complaints from service users or staff about protests.

“The first priority for hospital management is to ensure the safety of our patients, and we are mindful of anything that would hinder or impede access to our site and the services we provide there,” said the spokesperson.