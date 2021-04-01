Man held as high-speed chase across Cork City ends in collision

A man has been arrested after a high-speed car chase across the northside of Cork City.
Gardaí arrested the man in the last hour after the suspect vehicle, a Dacia Sandero, collided with a garda jeep on the Commons Road in Blackpool.
Gardaí had been in pursuit of the vehicle for some time through several housing estates on the city's northside after they became aware of what a garda spokesperson described as "an incident of dangerous driving".
"At approximately 4pm, gardaí observed a vehicle engage in dangerous driving and attempted to stop the vehicle," she said.
"A managed containment operation was undertaken by gardaí.
"The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop at a Fanacht checkpoint after it collided with a Garda vehicle. No persons were injured.
"The driver was arrested and taken to Gurranbraher Garda station where he is currently detained."
Members of the armed support unit were involved in the operation.
The car has been seized and removed from the scene for a forensic examination while gardaí question the driver.