Green light for new Garda station in Macroom

Planning permission has been granted for a new Garda station in Macroom, which will be the new headquarters for Cork county policing.

The station will also act as the new divisional headquarters when the Cork North and Cork West divisions combine, meaning policing from Allihies to Youghal will be directed from the new station.

The project, which is being developed in a public-private partnership (PPP), is part of the five-year Capital Investment Plan 2016-2021 for An Garda Síochána.

Planning documents show the main building will include a public office, staff offices, conference facilities, staff support facilities, custody areas, plant and associated ancillary spaces, as well as 60 parking spaces.

The land for the new Garda station was bought over five years ago but it is understood that it has taken some time for the PPP element of the project to be put in place.

Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan, who once described the current station as “not fit for purpose”, said that he hopes to see the new plan develop quickly as he says there “has been no visible progress” since the land was purchased.

Five-year wait

“The communities and businesses in Cork have already had to wait over five years for other parts of this PPP bundle to catch up," said Mr Moynihan.

"There should now be extra energy and effort put into driving on the construction of the new divisional headquarters.”

In 2010, gardaí in Macroom planned a walk-out from the current station due to overcrowding and concerns about conditions of the building, which is over 200 years old.

It is estimated that the new building will take up to two years to construct.