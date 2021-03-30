Cork libraries member details changes ‘an important step’ in transgender inclusivity

Libraries in Cork are offering to change the account details of people waiting on gender recognition certificates in order to mark Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

The initiative will see libraries offer an interim change of account details for any transgender or gender diverse person across Cork who is waiting on or has received their Gender Recognition Cert, which will be verified once libraries re-open.

The idea, which came from within the County Library Service team, has been welcomed by the Gay Project and Gender Rebels Cork who provided library staff with LGBTQI+ awareness training.

Dedicated phone lines will also be available throughout the day and will be answered by staff who have received gender identity awareness training, to ensure that callers will be treated with sensitivity.

Project coordinator for The Gay Project, Ailsa Spindler, said it is an important step towards inclusivity for all gender diverse people.

When someone is going through a social transitioning process, changing their name is an important step.

“Most names are gendered, and it can be upsetting and challenging for anyone to be misgendered by reference to a previous name.

“Being able to engage with 'the authorities' in a chosen name and gender identity is good for a person's mental wellbeing,” they said.

They said the process of legally changing one’s name requires a deed poll which is “only one small step in a lengthy transition process,” and that the Gay Project is happy to be providing phone back up on the day.

Jack Fitzgerald of Gender Rebels Cork also welcomed the initiative.

"At the beginning of coming out, many trans people don't have anything with their name on it. And the first time seeing it printed is a powerful moment.”

Cork County Librarian Emer O'Brien said the libraries are delighted to be involved saying “inclusivity is at the heart of the Cork County Council Library & Arts Service ethos".

Dedicated Library staff will be on hand to take calls at the following branches: