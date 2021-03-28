Completion of Youghal-Midleton Greenway delayed until 2023 

Covid-19 has delayed the opening of the Youghal to Midleton Greenway by a year and it will not now happen until 2023.

However, the Government has committed to fully funding the €19.8m project up from a previous commitment of €8m.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he has been told by Cork County Council that construction of the Midleton-Youghal Greenway has been impacted by restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once completed, the greenway will provide a 23km-long cycle and walkway along the old disused railway track from Midleton to Youghal through Mogeely and Killeagh.

Mr Ryan said plans are being put in place for site works to resume shortly.

“Having regard to the delays experienced, the proposed revised completion date for the overall Greenway scheme is Q1 2023. However there may be opportunities to open sections of the route to the public in advance of this date,” he said.

In response to queries from Cork East TD, David Stanton, Mr Ryan said the Midleton-Youghal Greenway was initially funded €8m from the Department of Transport, equivalent to 60% of the estimated total cost.

Mr Ryan confirmed he has increased funding of all the Greenway projects to 100%; for this project funding has further increased due to some changes in specification and it is now funded to a total of €19.8m.

Indeed in November 2020, I announced an allocation of €63.5 million to greenways for 2021. This is the highest single-year amount ever allocated to greenways.

The minister also specified over €45m in funding for Cork-based transport projects.

These included Dunkettle to Carrigtwohill (€3.1m); Ballinacurra to Midleton (€1.325m); Cobh Ferry to Train Station (€50,000), and Carrigtwohill to Midleton (€100,000).

As for the delays, Mr Ryan in response to Mr Stanton, said: “The deputy is right to point out that the ongoing restrictions due to the current public health guidelines may potentially impact delivery this year.

"However, at this point it is still too early to say whether there will be a substantive impact by the time we come to the end of the year.

"I can assure him that I am well aware that this increased funding needs to be translated into delivery on the ground but I do believe we are on the right track.”

The programme for government committed towards investing €1.8bn in walking and cycling over the lifetime of this government.

In Budget 2021, the Government announced that €1m a week or €360m was being allocated across government to support walking and cycling this year.

These allocations are being made available through Mr Ryan’s Department’s active travel and greenways programmes, as well as through other programmes such as the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Mr Stanton said: “The Department of Transport’s decision to provide additional funding to Cork County Council is very welcome news for all involved in the progression of this much-anticipated project at a time when local recreational and family amenities are more important than ever.”