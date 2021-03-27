Family of Cork woman who vanished six decades ago appeal for information

The family of a Cork woman who vanished from her home six decades ago are desperately seeking information on her disappearance.

One morning In 1960, Patricia Mary Jones walked out the door of her home in Sussex in the UK.

She would never return.

At the time, she was 35 years old. She had been married for 15 years and had eight children — the youngest of whom was only a couple of months old when she left.

Patricia Mary ‘Patsy’ Jones, born December 9, 1924, had moved to London from Cork in the mid-1950s in search of a better life.

After arriving in the English capital, Patricia ceased all contact with her parents and siblings back home, leaving them heartbroken and confused as to the reason why.

After she married, Patricia and her husband relocated to Crawley in Sussex so he could get work at Gatwick Airport.

Meanwhile, back in Cork, her parents were gathering what little money they had and hired a private investigator to help track down their daughter, but his investigation soon reached a dead-end.

Ms Jones' granddaughter, Pip O’Neill, is now seeking any information that may help both sides of her family to come to terms with what happened all those years ago.

Writing on Twitter, Ms O’Neill said her mother — one of Patricia’s daughters — managed to get some information from the Salvation Army in the 1990s.

However, the organisation told her that her mother did not want to be found.

Sadly, Ms O'Neill's mother passed away in 2015 having never learned what happened to her mother.

Ms O’Neill and her cousins suspect that Patricia may have been suffering from postpartum depression when she left.

The family have combed through birth, death and marriage records in all variations of her name and birth date.

All they have found so far is her marriage certificate from 1945.

"She was a beautiful woman, young and glamorous and she loved the bright lights of London,” said Ms O’Neill.

I’m sure it was a bit of a shock to the system to suddenly find yourself in a small town 30 miles from London with seven kids and no way out

'Did she live a long happy life? I just want to know'

Ms O’Neill doesn’t think her grandmother returned to Ireland.

Patricia’s brother thought he saw her in the London's Brixton market in 1963 or 1964, walking with two small children.

Another cousin thinks they caught sight of Patricia with the same children in South London a few months later.

"The theory is that she remarried and couldn’t go home without revealing that she hadn’t divorced her first husband,” Ms O’Neill said.

Pip O’Neill hopes a Twitter thread where she tells the story of her grandmother’s disappearance can be retweeted and shared.

"Maybe someone somewhere can shed light on what really happened to Patricia.

“Did you have a grandmother or great-grandmother who fits this description?,” Ms O'Neill asks.

Was she Irish but wouldn’t talk about it? Did she live in London but seemingly have no contact with any of her family?

"Does anyone know what happened to Patsy Jones? Was she happy? Did she live a long life? I just want to know.

"Thank you in advance, fingers crossed someone knows something."