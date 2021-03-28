Waterford woman who made Cork Examiner 40-years-ago marks transplant milestone

A Waterford woman who made headlines as a teenage transplant patient four decades ago is celebrating a significant milestone this year.

Nora Walsh’s kidney transplant made the pages of the Cork Examiner in December 1981.

Her brother, Martin, donated his Kidney to Nora in May of that year when she was just 15.

Nora has since enjoyed the successful longevity of the donor kidney and is hoping to raise awareness around organ donation.

Nora told the Irish Examiner that 40 years ago people didn’t have as much information about transplants as they do now.

Coming from a family of 14, all of them were tested to see if anyone was a match and Nora said that three of her siblings were compatible.

Nora Walsh’s kidney transplant made the Cork Examiner 40-years-ago.

Speaking ahead of Organ Donor Awareness Week, Nora said that life after the transplant was completely different.

“Pre-transplant I couldn’t get off a chair, hardly, I was so tired.

“I wasn’t able to do anything or go anywhere. I was sick all the time.” She said that the doctors at the time weren’t certain what caused her kidney failure but the only thing they could attribute it to was an almost fatal dose of the measles which she had suffered as a child.

Nora said the transplant “has made it possible for me to live a normal and full life. It allowed me to work and enjoy family holidays.” 2020 also marks Nora’s 10-year anniversary of overcoming her battle with breast cancer.

She said that the family had planned on marking the 30th anniversary of the kidney transplant but her cancer diagnoses prevented that.

The family had planned to mark both anniversary's with a celebration this year but Covid-19 put a stop to any gathering.

Next year, however, Nora’s daughter Michelle is due to get married in Bulgaria and she hopes that with most of her family planning on attending, they can make up for the missed celebrations.

Nora has stressed the importance of organ donation and said that for anyone considering being a donor or carrying a donor card, it was important that your family know of your wishes.

“Definitely carry the organ donor card or sign the back of your drivers license.

“Make sure to have that talk, though, with your family. If they don’t know your wishes it’s a very hard decision for them to make on their own.

“Obviously I wouldn’t have my daughter or anything if I didn’t (get a transplant). God only knows, I mightn’t even be here.” She said that the knock-on effects of a transplant are huge.

All of her family are now organ donors with Nora added that her daughter has encouraged all of her friends to sign up as well.

Nora pictured with her daughter Michelle.

“You wouldn’t realise what the knock-on effect is for all the families.” Nora stated: “You can become an organ donor by having your wishes noted on your driving licence or by carrying an organ donor card.

“Organ donation saves lives and I am living proof of that.”

The Irish Kidney Association is celebrating the annual Organ Donor Awareness Week 2021 which begins on Saturday, March 27.

For the first time, more than 60 public sites will be lit up in green to spread awareness.

“Patients on transplant waiting lists live in hope that organs will become available to them,” said Carol Moore, Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association.

“Whilst there is hope, it is also a difficult time as their future is uncertain and they know that another family is grieving the loss of a loved one.

“By lighting up public sites in green we are drawing attention to organ donation being an integral part of active citizenship on the part of the public.”