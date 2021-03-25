Contract awarded for construction of second Cath lab at University Hospital Waterford

A Waterford-based construction company was awarded the HSE contract. 
A second Cath lab is to be constructed at University Hospital Waterford. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 14:20
Ciarán Sunderland

A contract has been awarded for the construction of a second Catheterisation Laboratory for University Hospital Waterford (UHW). 

Tom O'Brien Construction is to begin work on the project on site from the first week of May, according to Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler. 

The Fianna Fáil Minister said the awarding of the contract is an important step in providing a full cardiac service at the UHW. 

The Waterford-based contractor has a track record of delivering healthcare projects across the region and has worked previously with UHW. 

Speaking this afternoon to confirm the contract's announcement, Minister Butler said the construction of the Cath lab is "very positive news" for Waterford and the South-East. 

“I am delighted to be in a position to confirm that we have reached another milestone in this long-fought battle a second Cath Lab at UHW with the conclusion of the tender process and subsequent appointment of these contractors," said Minister Butler. 

The Minister for State said the second lab will operate the same model of equipment installed in the recently updated existing Catheterisation Laboratory at UHW. 

It is expected the construction of the second Cath lab for the UHW will be completed in 12 months' time and a start date has been agreed between the HSE and Tom O'Brien construction. 

