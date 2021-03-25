An Taisce warns Cork skyscraper will damage city skyline

The regeneration of a landmark site at the head of Cork’s city island, with Ireland’s tallest building at its heart, will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the city’s entire docklands precinct, it was predicted on Wednesday.

But An Taisce has reiterated its concerns about the visual impact of the proposed 34-storey hotel on the city’s skyline.

“Cork’s skyline is a city of church towers and steeples. This tower would represent an enormous change in the character of the city’s skyline,” spokesman Ian Lumley said.

A computer generated image of the planned Custom House Tower. Picture: Pedersen Focus He made his comments after An Bord Pleanála upheld last October’s decision by Cork City Council to grant planning for Tower Holdings’ ambitious regeneration project on the former Port of Cork’s Custom House Quay site. It includes a 34-storey hotel which, if built, will be Ireland’s tallest building.

In reaching its decision, the planning board said it had regard to the National Planning Framework, which targets a significant proportion of future urban development on infill or brownfield development sites; the aims of the Cork Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan, which seeks to consolidate Cork city centre as a regional driver of economic growth; national building height guidelines and zoning issues.

Drawings and artist's impression of the level 34 Sky Bar of the planned 34-storey hotel tower at Custom House Quay. Picture: Larry Cummins.

It also considered the character and pattern of existing and permitted development in the area, and various other reports, submissions and observations.

In a 21-page report, the board said the environmental effects of the project would not justify a refusal of planning, given the overall benefits of the proposed scheme.

It said there would be positive impacts on the cultural heritage of this part of the city arising from the project, the opening up of the site to the public and the extensive provision of public realm.

And it said the tall building “will attain primacy in an emerging cluster of high buildings” at this location.

Computer generated image of the Custom House Quay development.

“The juxtaposition of the new and the old would provide for visual interest which would add to its visual attractiveness, which would be supplemented by the new public realm,” it said.

In conclusion, the planning board said the development would:

Secure the re-development of a strategic city location and would assist in the rejuvenation of this part of the city;

Would be consistent with policy which seeks to secure more compact and higher density development in city centre areas;

Would enhance the skyline in this area;

Would make a positive contribution to the urban character of the area.

It attached 23 conditions, including limiting on-site parking spaces to 20, and directing the appointment of a conservation expert to oversee work on the historic buildings

Custom House Quay, the site of the new development.

Kevin O’Sullivan, chief executive of Tower Holdings Group, said they assembled one of the best design teams in the world to get the scheme right.

“I believe this project will add great value to the city and boost the docklands regeneration. I have always believed in a strong future for Cork and we are proud to be part of this future as the world recovers from the pandemic,” he said.

The project’s lead architect, Marco Gamini, of Gensler, said the project would be a catalyst for further regeneration of the docklands.

“The slender sculpted tower will form a contemporary new piece to complement the much loved historic composition, bringing new purpose and dynamism to the River Lee, as well as provide the city with a beacon to the future,” he said.

Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy also welcomed the decision and said the scheme was a statement of how the city can celebrate its heritage while delivering spaces designed for a modern progressive city.