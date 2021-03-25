An Taisce warns Cork skyscraper will damage city skyline

It also considered the character and pattern of existing and permitted development in the area, and various other reports, submissions and observations.
“The juxtaposition of the new and the old would provide for visual interest which would add to its visual attractiveness, which would be supplemented by the new public realm,” it said.
- Secure the re-development of a strategic city location and would assist in the rejuvenation of this part of the city;
- Would be consistent with policy which seeks to secure more compact and higher density development in city centre areas;
- Would enhance the skyline in this area;
- Would make a positive contribution to the urban character of the area.
Kevin O’Sullivan, chief executive of Tower Holdings Group, said they assembled one of the best design teams in the world to get the scheme right.