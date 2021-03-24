Residents of Waterford halting site agree with councillors' decision to reject accommodation 

The residents of a halting site in Waterford City at the centre of an ongoing disagreement between the local authority and a Traveller group, have said they do not want the Council to expand the site further.

A number of caravans and chalets have been moved into the area without planning permission in recent years and local authority management proposed an extension of the halting site to regularise the area's accommodation.

A decision by local councillors to veto the extension last week was criticised as "populist" by the Waterford Traveller Community Development Project (WTCDP) who claimed, "the local authority can’t meet their responsibility" to provide Traveller accommodation.

Speaking to Déise today on WlrFm, residents of the Carrickphierish halting site said Waterford Council have not offered them social housing accommodation after more than six years on a waiting list.

Mary O'Brien said she is approved for a house but is still waiting to be allocated social housing. She said there are not enough facilities on the halting site for families and that maintenance requests are not being completed.

Ellen Delaney said residents of the halting site would prefer social housing accommodation if it was offered rather than stay on the halting site with inadequate services.

Asked about the recent council decision not to extend the halting site with seven further bays, Ms Delaney told Wlrfm that the families resident on the site would prefer the expansion does not take place.

"Basically we were a family that was reared up on our own and we wouldn't like to be in with any outsiders or anything like that because it is causing too much bother and trouble with the Travellers," she said, "We'd just like immediate family."

Ms Delaney said she agreed with the recent council decision not to extend the halting site as there is a risk of anti-social behaviour.

"The main reason why is that it causes too much trouble with Travellers, all the outsiders mixing, we don't get on," she said.

When it was put to her whether more housing in the area for the Travellers on the site was a suitable idea, Ms Delaney said: "All in the one area, we don't mind. Once we get a stable home to live in because as you see most of us are in caravans around here."

The halting site originated in 2004 when the then Waterford City Council completed three group housing dwellings in Carrickpherish and allocated them to three extended Waterford Traveller families.

Ms Delaney and Ms O'Brien said they wanted to be near their father after the recent death of their mother, Kathleen Delaney.

"I'd go anywhere if they were to give me a house, I'd go anywhere," said Ms O'Brien, "But I'd rather it be around here where my family is."

Responding, Sinn Féin councillor Jim Griffin said engagement between the Council and the Travelling community needs to be improved.

In 2019, local Waterford councillors voted overwhelmingly to defer a proposal of an extension to the halting site.