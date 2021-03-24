'He got an awful death': Liam Manley's family reject court decision and killer's apology 

The brother of a homeless man killed in 2013 has rejected the killer's apology after his murder conviction was quashed for a second time.

Patrick Manley, the younger brother of Liam Manley, said David O'Loughlin was a "twisted character, a very twisted person" who left his brother to die.

Mr Manley died after Mr O'Loughlin threw him down a 40ft rubbish chute. Mr Manley said his older brother was a timid man who "never bothered anyone. He was a very quiet man, a harmless man."

Yesterday, a three-judge court substituted David O'Loughlin's murder verdict with a manslaughter verdict having found there was no evidence that he intended to kill or cause serious injury to Liam Manley.

Mr O'Loughlin (33), of Garden City Apartments, North Main Street, Cork, was convicted of murdering Mr Manley on May 12, 2013, following a retrial at the Central Criminal Court in January 2019.

Speaking to Neil Prendeville on Redfm, Mr Manley said no one should suffer a death like his brother and that his family bears the impact of his death to the day.

"This man attacked my brother. He smashed his ribcage in. And he put him down a chute, he threw him down a chute. My brother was just 5'3", this man was 6'2"

"His whole ribcage was destroyed. He was hanging upside down. He knew he was dying and he had nowhere to go. He got an awful death. You wouldn't get it in a horror film," said Mr Manley.

Destroying the family

After yesterday's judgment to quash the murder conviction, Mr O'Loughlin apologised with a letter. He said: "I wish to sincerely apologise for the death I caused to Liam Manley. No human being should have to go through what Liam went through."

He said the killing haunts him and that he has come to learn that Mr Manely was a "kind and caring man".

However, Mr Manley said his family do not accept Mr O'Loughlin's apology and that the death of their brother could not be caused by anyone in their right mind.

"No not at all, no one in their right mind would do it," he said, "He's after destroying the family".

"If you hung up a rubbish bag or a human being, five floors up from the floor, what way would they be? You would have serious head concussions, probably broken bones, and fractured vertebrae in your bag. You would be practically destroyed," he said.

Mr O'Loughlin's first conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal after they heard that the jury had visited the scene of the murder and had possibly carried out their own experiment by throwing a stone down the chute.

His counsel, Michael O'Higgins SC, had argued before the Court of Appeal that the correct decision in O’Loughlin’s retrial would have been a conviction for manslaughter.

Mr O'Loughlin will appear before the Central Criminal Court on Friday where a date will be set for a sentencing hearing.

Having been convicted of murder, he was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment but a judge of the Central Criminal Court will be able to impose whatever sentence they deem appropriate.

Vulenrable man

The trial heard that Mr Manley was a vulnerable man, addicted to alcohol, who had been living at a Simon Community shelter in Cork.

O'Loughlin invited Mr Manley to his apartment but they had an argument and O'Loughlin pushed Manley into the chute and went back to his apartment.

His lawyers said at his trial that O'Loughlin believed Mr Manley would pass through the chute unharmed and have a "soft landing" on the other end.

Rubbish bags had become caught in the chute, however, causing him to become stuck.

In her judgment, delivered orally on Tuesday, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said that for a person to be convicted of murder, the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused person intended to kill or to cause serious injury.

She described this as a "finely balanced case" but pointed out that the onus of proving what O'Loughlin intended when he pushed Mr Manley down the chute remains with the prosecution.

Ms Justice Kennedy said the court had considered whether death or serious injury were unavoidable consequences of O'Loughlin's actions.

She said: "We think not."