Drugs seized after gardaí search man 'hanging around' Cork City 

Gardaí have seized almost €3,000 worth of cannabis and issued a fixed penalty notice for non-essential travel after a man was searched in the Cork City centre at the weekend.
Members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Angelsea street garda station approached the man while conducting a Covid patrol of the city centre.
According to a social media post from Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region, gardaí "encountered a man hanging around".
When gardaí later searched the man they discovered nearly €3,000 worth of cannabis herb packaged in small bags.
The man was also issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching public health regulations and for being more than 5km away from his home.
Investigations are ongoing.