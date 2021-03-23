Drugs seized after gardaí search man 'hanging around' Cork City 

The man was later found to be outside of the 5km limit from his residence without sufficient reason and was issued a penalty fine.
The man was approached and searched after gardaí on patrol encountered the man "hanging around" Cork City centre. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 14:05
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have seized almost €3,000 worth of cannabis and issued a fixed penalty notice for non-essential travel after a man was searched in the Cork City centre at the weekend. 

Members of An Garda Síochána attached to the Angelsea street garda station approached the man while conducting a Covid patrol of the city centre. 

According to a social media post from Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region, gardaí "encountered a man hanging around".

When gardaí later searched the man they discovered nearly €3,000 worth of cannabis herb packaged in small bags. 

The man was also issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching public health regulations and for being more than 5km away from his home. 

Investigations are ongoing.

