West Waterford farmers call for 'severe' cull of roaming deer population

Farmers and a local councillor in West Waterford are calling for a 'severe' cull of wild deer in the area.

Increased numbers of both Fallow and Sika deer are roaming fields and forests and causing havoc in several areas, including Knockanore, Ardmore and around Dungarvan.

“Farmer’s animals are out grazing and drinking out of the same water troughs as the deer – and there could be some of these deer infected with TB that’s where the problem lies,” Mr Nugent told WLR FM on Thursday.

A recent report from the Department of Agriculture in Wicklow has shown that the same strain of tuberculosis (TB) has been found in cattle, deer badgers in the area.

That research report, however, does not indicate if deer are more likely to be infected by TB than those other species or whether they can pass the disease to them.

Deer numbers 'quadrupling one year after another'

Mr Nugent said he had also been made aware of instances of deer breaking through fencing in several areas, causing serious risk to people driving nearby.

He has called for a “severe” cull to address the issue.

"The numbers that are out there now are just quadrupling one year after another and when there’s not a TB vaccine for deer out there,” he said.

In a statement, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said that control of deer on private property was the responsibility of landowners "who may apply to NPWS for permission under section 42 of the Wildlife Acts to cull deer where this is necessary outside the annual open seasons."

"These permissions offer a facility whereby a person can obtain a permit, on a case by case basis, to prevent serious damage caused by individual deer on specific lands.

"Permissions are only issued where there is evidence of such damage.

"The Department / NPWS does not have any role in the carrying out of this licensed activity on private land," the statement added.

The NPWS said it had no role in the general testing of deer for TB.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said it had no plans at present to vaccinate deer populations against TB, but that it would test any culled deer for the disease if requested to do so.