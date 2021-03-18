Cows not 'amoozed' by livestock lockdown, research shows

A study by Irish researchers has shown that cows who suffered ‘livestock lockdown’ may have been damaged emotionally.

Over the past year, humans have shown the psychological damage that lockdown can have on their wellbeing.

New research led by Queen’s University in Belfast has shown that dairy cows may also suffer damaged emotional wellbeing from being locked down.

To conduct their study, the researchers gave 29 Holstein-Friesian dairy cows 18 days of overnight pasture access and 18 days of full-time indoor housing.

Each cow was then trained to approach a food rewarded bucket location, but not approach another, unrewarded bucket location.

After learning this task, to test judgement bias, the researchers presented cows with buckets in between the trained locations.

Approaching these intermediate buckets would reflect an expectation of reward under ambiguity – an “optimistic” judgement bias, suggesting positive emotional states.

The researchers found cows kept indoors full-time were faster to approach the known rewarded bucket location.

Read More Schemes worth €45 million for cattle farmers announced

This study is the first of its kind to investigate whether dairy cows also have this judgement bias, and whether optimistic judgements can be used as an indicator of psychological wellbeing, which is important for animal welfare.

Dr Gareth Arnott, Senior Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Welfare at Queen’s University and principal investigator on the research, explained the findings.

He said “Animal welfare scientists and dairy consumers have long been concerned that depriving dairy cattle of pasture access harms their welfare.

“Pasture access can promote natural behaviour, improve cows’ health, and cows given the choice spend most of their time outside.

“However, the effects of pasture access on dairy cows’ psychological wellbeing have been poorly understood – that is what our judgement bias study intended to measure.”

Andrew Crump, a postdoctoral researcher from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s and lead author of the paper, said the results show access to the outdoors helped cows.

He said “Increased reward anticipation suggests that an animal has fewer rewards in its life, so our results indicate that pasture is a more rewarding environment for dairy cows, which may induce more positive emotional wellbeing than full-time housing.

“Britain and Ireland have mostly resisted the trend towards housing dairy cows indoors full-time.

“We hope that our research encourages farmers, retailers, government and consumers that pasture access is important for cow welfare, and should be protected. In countries where full-time housing is common, we hope that ours and other welfare studies challenge this trend.”