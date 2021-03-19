Former Waterford hurler and footballer, 80, graduates from UCC with PhD

An 80-year old PhD student from Waterford was among the 1,000 people who graduated virtually from University College Cork UCC this week.

Tom 'Doc' Walsh - a former inter-county dual star for Waterford - has a long association with the UCC school of Law, having graduated from there with a Master of Laws (LLM) in 1984.

Since then, he’s worked for the European Commission, and the World Bank and help establish customs operations in countries all around the world.

He spent two years completing his doctorate, which he was awarded for his thesis, 'The Identification, Elaboration and Legislative Implementation of the Principles of Customs Law: National, Regional and Global Experience.'

Amazingly, the publication 'The European Union Customs Code', which Mr Walsh wrote in 1996, actually formed part of the doctorate UCC course on which he studied.

Tom 'Doc' Walsh getting his LLM in 1984

A modern edition was published in 2015.

Mr Walsh, who came up GAA legends like Christy Ring, Eddie Kerr and Mick O'Dwyer during his playing days, said his PhD would inspire others towards higher learning.

"I would like the message to get across that you do not have to be a 'book worm' to start a course of study," he said.

"My old teacher used to say when it came to asking the question that everyone in the class was afraid to ask, that it was 'better to be a fool for one minute of your life, than a fool all your life'."

UCC Professor Owen McIntyre, Mr Walsh’s academic supervisor described his contribution to the field of customs law as "immense" and said working with him was "a privilege."

Mr Walsh hopes his PhD will inspire others to pursue higher education.

Mr Walsh was conferred with his doctorate from UCC’s College of Business and Law last Monday.

He celebrated his achievement in the company of son, Brian, his daughter, Christine, and his grandchildren.