Pub owners face into second St Patrick's day with closed doors and dry taps 

Pub owners across the country facing into a second St Patrick’s Day in a row with closed doors and dry taps, have asked for a “glimmer of hope” as they look to establish when, and how, they will re-open.

This week marks one year since pubs were asked to shut down as the country entered its first lockdown.

However, since then roughly 250 traditional pubs in Dublin have not opened for a single day, while the majority of pubs in the country were only able to trade for a period of two weeks in late September.

For now, pubs remain closed, with the nation still in Level 5 restrictions.

Mike McMahon, who runs Mother Mac’s in Limerick, recalled how a year ago, it didn’t open to welcome in the usual punters, and instead shared a team meal, preparing for what they believed would be a three-week break. Never would they have believed they would be closed again on St Patrick's Day this year.

“It's been challenging, it's been difficult. The hardest part, for us and our staff, has been the false dawns and false hopes,” Mr McMahon explained.

“It’s difficult every day, not just St Patrick’s Day, but there is a bit more of an emphasis on it on St Patrick’s Day. A lot of people come home for St Patrick's Day. That community spirit, we don't have that now. You'd miss it,” he added.

Mr McMahon said that what publicans want most from the government, is an idea of when they can open.

“I want to say very clearly that we closed because we love our communities. Publicans, in general, don't want to do anything that would harm, or have any ill effects on our communities.

Give us some glimmer of hope, give us some metric to go by, some plan. To be kept in the dark is probably the hardest part."

Michael O'Donovan owns the Castle Inn on Cork's South Main Street. He echoed Mr McMahon's calls for a "goal post" to look forward to.

“If they were to give us some kind of mechanism, be it the R-rate, the infection numbers, the percentage of people vaccinated or something. At least then we’d have some knowledge of what we are doing, rather than just sitting here listening to tidbits of information that are being released by the Government,” Mr O'Donovan said.

He said he understands that pubs are “probably going to be on the end of the ladder” when it comes to the reopening of businesses.

Michael O'Donovan of The Castle Inn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

He said publicans never could have envisioned the situation they find themselves in today.

“We knew we’d be closed last St Patrick’s Day. We thought it would be for three weeks or so. We never would have imagined, after all the efforts put in by everybody, we’d be closed again on St Patrick’s day a year later,” Mr O'Donovan said.

A spokesperson for the Vintners' Federation of Ireland reiterated the publicans' calls for some sort of road map to be put in place, so that pub owners and staff have an idea of when they will be allowed to reopen.

“We understand that public safety is the number one priority and we will fully support that, but we do we need a road map out of it,” the spokesperson said referring to the current lockdown.

“What numbers need to be hit, for us to get to reopening? How many people need to be vaccinated or what does the rate of infection daily infection rate have to be?” they added.