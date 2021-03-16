Man, 60s, arrested in relation to criminal damage incidents at Cork graveyard

A man has been arrested in relation to criminal damage incidents at a Cork graveyard.

Over the weekend, gardaí received a report about damage caused to around 16 headstones in a graveyard on Station Road, Ballincollig.

It was previously reported by the Irish Examiner that some gravestones had been spraypainted while others had been knocked over.

Gardaí in the area carried out an investigation and a man in his 60s was arrested this morning.

He is currently detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.