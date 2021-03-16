Land Development Agency to open offices in Cork and Limerick

The Land Development Agency (LDA) plans to open offices in Cork and Limerick later this year.

The agency, which is tasked with increasing the supply of affordable housing on state land, is pursuing major housing projects in both cities and is also working to fast-track the delivery of massive regeneration projects in Cork’s docklands.

In a statement this morning, the agency said it now has plans to open offices in Cork and Limerick later this year, when public health restrictions allow, with more bases outside Dublin planned in the near future.

It said the move will facilitate more flexible working arrangements for its staff, but also recognises the role of the LDA as a national agency with a mandate to help boost the scale of cities outside Dublin, in line with the aims of Project Ireland 2040.

In Cork, the LDA has submitted a planning application to An Bórd Pleanála to build 260 homes on the site of the former St Kevin’s Hospital in Shanakiel.

It has also partnered with Cork City Council to bring forward plans for the regeneration of the city’s docklands region - described as one of the largest brownfield development sites in Europe.

And in Limerick, the LDA is working with the city and county council on plans for the redevelopment of a 50-hectare site around Colbert Station, to create a new urban quarter with a mix of residential, educational, health, community and recreational uses.

LDA chairman, John Moran, said he was delighted that the agency is one of the first public sector agencies moving to “a distributed working model”.

“Rebalancing the social and economic drivers of Ireland is critical to creating a more liveable and attractive country,” he said.

“Given the re-evaluation of how we can all work more flexibly post Covid, there is no better time for the LDA to support more balanced regional development by opening offices outside of Dublin.”

LDA chief executive, John Coleman, said given its mandate, it is appropriate that the agency opens offices outside Dublin.

“This plan will have the effect of creating office hubs located outside of Dublin for our team and therefore provide welcome flexible working options for staff who may not wish to work in Dublin,” he said.

“We are currently recruiting new members to our expanding team and hopefully the announcement of our intention about new offices will open up the opportunity for a broader range of candidates to consider working with us.”

The new Land Development Agency Bill, which is currently before the Oireachtas, will allow the LDA to identify underused public lands, to draw up master-plans to develop those lands with the goal of increasing the supply of affordable housing.

But elements of the Bill have been criticised - including most recently by members of Cork City Council who described it as “an affront to local democracy”.

They said one of the provisions in the Bill will strip local councillors of their decision-making powers in relation to the disposal of publicly-owned land to the LDA.

The LDA said it plans to continue its existing approach of working collaboratively with local authorities, communities and elected representatives "to reach better development results".