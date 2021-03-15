Cork cancer patient on course to raise €20k ... one step at a time 

A cancer patient, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, is on course to raise €20,000 for a cancer support charity, one inspirational step at a time.

Dan Butler, 70, from Mallow in north Cork, is walking 2km a day at Cork Racecourse between chemotherapy sessions in a bid to reach 100km by March 31.

“People tell me, I’m a mighty man to take this on but I don’t see it that way,” he said.

‘Although the prognosis by the doctors is not very good, I keep hearing stories of people who have beaten the odds and hopefully, I can too.”

Mr Butler was diagnosed with an advanced and aggressive form of liver cancer last November and is facing his sixth round of chemotherapy at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork city this week.

When he turned 70 on February 10 (a week after the death of Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British Army veteran, who raised almost €38m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during lockdown) he decided to walk 2km daily to keep fit, and maybe raise some money for the Mercy Cancer Appeal while he was at it.

A former captain and president of Mallow Golf Club, he told family and friends of his plan and money began to pour in.

He’s now on course to raise over €20,000, which he will present to the charity on Thursday after receiving chemotherapy at the hospital.

He thanked Peter McKenna and his wife Denise for their help with the fundraiser and said he’s been blown away by peoples’ kindness and generosity.

He also praised his medical team at the Mercy, led by Dr Derek Power, for their care and compassion.

“A friend of mine gave me a book on resilience, and I found two lines in particular that help me every day, and they are: ‘don’t give up because you’re tired, keep going, because you’re almost there’," he said.

“See, the thing is I have no control over this, so there is no point worrying about it.

“I’m not feeling tired at the moment. In fact, I’m feeling good, touch wood. I hope to be around for a good while yet.” Once Dan hands the money over, he will wind up his fundraising drive but hopes that he will have encouraged people to donate to the Mercy Cancer Appeal.

He said he then plans to focus on spending time with his family, including his beloved wife, Celia, their children Sharon, who lives in Mallow, Anita, who lives in Courtbrack, Alan, who lives in California, Richard who lives in Glanworth, and Keith who lives in Mallow, and their grandchildren, Daniel, Darren, Conor, Eoghan, Ronan, Cara and Alana.

They all hope to gather to celebrate Dan and Celia’s 46th wedding anniversary on August 9. And if he could do one thing when the 5km travel restriction is lifted?

“The one thing that would make me happy is to be with all my family on the beach in Barrow in Tralee, maybe someday in May when the sun is shining and to have a picnic on the beach,” he said.

“I’d sit down in a chair, sit back, listen to the kids laughing and playing. That’s a memory I’d love to have. That would make me a happy man.”

Donations can be made online at www.mercyfundraising.ie by mentioning ‘Dan Butler’s Walk’, or by phone on 021 427 4076.