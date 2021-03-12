Cork Airport strike averted after redundancy notices withdrawn

A ballot for strike action has been called off at Cork Airport after a company which manages facilities there withdrew redundancy notices served to staff members.
Three wheelchair assistance staff were made compulsorily redundant this week by OCS, a company contracted to manage facilities at Cork Airport.
But today, SIPTU confirmed that OCS has withdrawn the redundancy notices and the three workers are back on the roster.
OCS has now also agreed to enter discussions with SIPTU at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to devise a longer term plan for staff at the airport.
Tony Carroll, SIPTU Aviation Officer welcomed the decision.
“The workers are very pleased with the outcome,” he said.
“This is what we wanted. We very much welcome the decision.”
Solidarity TD Mick Barry, who planned to raise the issue in the Dáil next week, said: "I'll be watching the situation at Cork Airport like a hawk in the weeks ahead.
"If OCS wants to avoid mention in Dáil Éireann on a regular basis then the compulsory redundancies which have been taken off the table need to stay taken off the table."