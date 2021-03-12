100km/h gusts expected as wind warning issued for Cork and Kerry 

Gusts of up to 100km/h are expected as a status yellow wind warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry.

The warning, which comes into effect at 8pm, will be in place until 2am tomorrow.

Met Éireann warned that it will be “windy tonight” and that “westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of up to 100 km/h in Kerry and West Cork”.

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Donegal. ​The warning is in place until 3pm tomorrow and Met Éireann has said that there will be “potential for surface and river flooding”.

The rest of the country is set to see windy conditions tonight with “bands of rain clearing to scattered showers overnight”.

Met Éireann said that the "risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms will also persist”.

The rest of the weekend is set to see mixed weather with double-digit temperatures expected on Sunday.

Saturday “will be a breezy day with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers”.

Met Éireann said that some of the showers will be heavy “with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms”.

The forecaster added: “Showers will continue to affect the west and north on Saturday night but they will be lighter in nature.

“It will be mainly dry elsewhere with variable cloud and clear spells, and just the odd light shower.”

Sunday will be “a mostly cloudy day with rain and drizzle extending from the northwest, to all areas during the day”.

However, highest temperatures could reach as high as 12 degrees.

The rain will be “confined to the northwest” on Sunday night, with occasional clear spells elsewhere.

Sunday night is set to remain mild with “lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees”.