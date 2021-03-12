Heart erected in West Cork in tribute to frontline workers

A heart has been erected in West Cork to pay tribute to frontline workers.

It was erected by the Bantry Bay Lions Club and is dedicated to the frontline workers and also to those who have lost someone to Covid-19.

A message displayed above the structure reads: “For all frontline workers – a heartfelt thank you.

“To the people lost to Covid – we miss you.”

Nora Lynch, a former president of the Lions Club, said some of the older members of the group who couldn’t be on the frontline wanted to show their support.

“We came up with a heart,” she told Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show.

"Now the heart was a great idea but you must have somebody to make that heart real”

Ms Lynch said that Nobby Dunne took on the job to create the heart and made a “fabulous job” of it.

She said: “It’s just to thank the frontline people for the hard work they do.”

Ms Lynch added that it is also for those who have been “lost to Covid”.

She said the Lions Club wanted to send their condolences to all the families who have lost someone to the pandemic.

“I hope this might… I don’t know, it might just help. They can tie a little ribbon or tie a flower on [the heart] for them.

“Especially with Mother’s Day coming up, probably there is quite a few mothers lost.”

Ms Lynch said there is chicken wire on the heart so ribbons or flowers can be tied on either side of it.

She said the heart was to show “that we care” and to reminded frontline workers and those who are grieving that they are not alone.