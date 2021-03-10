Cork writer dedicates poem to 'heroes of the pandemic'

A Cork writer has written a poem highlighting how tough the recent months have been on nurses and healthcare staff working through the pandemic.

Eoin Coyne wrote the poem ‘Don’t Call It a Vocation’ in support of frontline staff, saying that he wanted to be a voice of solidarity.

He said all hospital staff have been “immense” throughout the pandemic.

“They’ve been the heroes of this pandemic, along with their colleagues in the profession - doctors, porters, cleaning staff, healthcare assistants…all of them,” the poet told 96FM’s Opinion Line with PJ Coogan.

The writer said the idea for the poem came to him a few months ago when there were calls for pay for student nurses.

“As a poet, it’s a great way of expressing my own opinions and reflecting what’s going on in society at the moment,” he said.

Mr Coyne added: “I'm doing it from a place of empathy and a place of solidarity with the work that they’re doing.

“And just to show them that people do see that they are undervalued and it [the work they do] is appreciated.

“But at the same time, there’s only so much that standing out and clapping can do.”

The poem was called ‘Don’t Call It a Vocation’ because calling the job a vocation “does a disservice to nurses”, Mr Coyne said.

“When I think of a vocation I think of a monk who dedicates his life to living in a monastery.”