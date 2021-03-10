Investigation underway after remains of eight lambs found in Kerry river

County vet with Kerry County Council, Paddy Fenton, described the incident as “shocking” and “appalling"
Around eight dead lambs were dumped in the River Blackwater, close to the R568 Moll’s Gap to Sneem road.

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 10:16
Anne Lucey and Nicole Glennon

Kerry County Council has launched an investigation after the remains of several lambs were found dumped in a south Kerry river.

Council staff were alerted in recent days to the dumping of approximately eight dead lambs in the River Blackwater, close to the R568 Moll’s Gap to Sneem road.

The council have started an investigation and are appealing to the public to come forward with any information in relation to the incident. 

County vet with Kerry County Council, Paddy Fenton, described the incident as “shocking” and “appalling.” 

“We have begun an investigation which will include DNA testing of the remains,” he said.

Mr Fenton confirmed the lambs are not tagged, and the council is appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

“As with all such investigations, information obtained in confidence will be considered,” he said.

Kerry County Council’s Environment Section can be contacted on 066 7162000.

