Cork councillors oppose windfarm on Cork-Waterford border

Thirty-six councillors voted to reject, two voted in favour and six abstained. Among the six were the council's two Green councillors.
Cork councillors oppose windfarm on Cork-Waterford border

County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan-Foley said that she is led to believe “some of these turbines will nearly be in people's back gardens".

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 19:11
Sean O’Riordan

Cork county councillors have decided by a significant majority to tell An Bord Pleanála they are not in favour of a proposed major windfarm on the East Cork/West Waterford border.

The planning board had sought views of local authority planners and elected representatives ahead of making a decision on whether to allow Curns Energy Ltd to build 17 large turbines, each up to a maximum overall blade tip height of up to 150 metres and one meteorological mast with a maximum height of up to 112 metres on a hilly site north of Killeagh, Co Cork, which stretches into Tallow, Co Waterford.

The application is being made directly to An Bord Pleanála via the Strategic Infrastructure Development provisions, which allows it to bypass Cork and Waterford councils' planning departments.

The document submitted by Cork County Council planners to the board spans 338 pages.

Councillors were told by their chief executive, Tim Lucey, they are allowed input into the document, but it has to be presented to An Bord Pleanála no later than March 19 and as there won't be a full council meeting before that they have to have their say now.

Fianna Fáil councillor Ann-Marie Ahern said the proposed project would “have a huge impact on people living in East Cork and West Waterford” adding she isn't in favour of it going ahead.

She sought a deferment of the debate but when told of the deadline for their submissions had to agree to it going ahead, even though councillors had only received the highly detailed 338-page report some 48 hours earlier.

County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan-Foley told councillors: “I presume we'll object to it.” She pointed out that she wasn't happy with it because the development is close to the source of the water supply to her hometown of Youghal.

Fianna Fáil councillor William O'Leary said there has been little or no public consultation on the project and backed local communities battling against it.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden also said he'd vote against it while Ms Linehan-Foley added that from what she is led to believe “some of these turbines will nearly be in people's back gardens". Fine Gael councillor Gerard Murphy was one of just two councillors who said he supported the green energy plan, especially as there are a lot of wind turbines in his own area of North-West Cork.

Ms Ahern then formally proposed that councillors reject the plan and it went to a vote at which 36 councillors voted to reject, two voted in favour and six abstained. Among the six were the council's two Green councillors.

Read More

Plans for 17 wind turbines either side of Cork-Waterford border 

More in this section

Bessborough developers appeal planning refusal  Bessborough developers appeal planning refusal 
Ann Doherty extends her tenure as Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty extends her tenure as Cork City Council chief executive
Airport support staff considering strike action over redundancies Airport support staff considering strike action over redundancies
environmentwindfarmplace: killeaghplace: corkplace: waterford
Cork councillors oppose windfarm on Cork-Waterford border

'Cork deserves credit': Doctor praises county's achievement in crushing Covid cases

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices