Airport support staff considering strike action over redundancies

Staff employed by OCS, a facilities company, are facing compulsory redundancy.
Airport support staff considering strike action over redundancies

SIPTU say that their members, employed by OCS at Cork Airport, are considering strike action over the company's redundancy proposals.

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 11:40
Liz Dunphy

Support staff stationed at Cork Airport are considering industrial action over redundancy proposals.

Staff employed by OCS, a facilities company contracted by the airport, are facing compulsory redundancy.

It is due to the downturn in traffic at the airport, which means the facilities staff are no longer required. 

“The workers are angry. They’re not going down without a fight,” Tony Carroll, Aviation Officer with trade union SIPTU said.

A meeting this morning with OCS will dictate whether SIPTU ballots for strike action.

OCS, an international facilities management company, once employed 20 people to work in wheelchair assistance. That number dropped to six, and now the company wants to make three more compulsory redundancies, Mr Carroll said.

“The minimum number required when airport traffic picks up a bit again is six people,” he said.

“Why make these people redundant if they will just have to hire them again in a couple of months?” 

The employees have offered to be temporarily laid off while Cork Airport continues to operate on reduced capacity due to Covid, but Mr Carroll said that this offer has not been entertained.

“There’s no logical reason to make them redundant when they’re willing to be laid off and wait until work picks up again,” he said.

A strike could bring the airport to a standstill, he said, as the majority of workers there are SIPTU members.

“If we picket Cork Airport, SIPTU members won’t pass the picket. And if SIPTU workers won’t pass it, and if gardaí and the fire service won’t pass the picket, then the airport can’t operate.” 

Passengers and flights through Cork airport plunged by 99.5% in February.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry hit out at OCS and said he will raise the matter in the Dáil.

OCS was contacted for comment.

Read More

Cork Airport to close for a number of weeks later in year

More in this section

Investigations underway as man in critical condition after being hit by car being pursued by gardaí Investigations underway as man in critical condition after being hit by car being pursued by gardaí
CC GARDA ASU UNIT Armed Support Unit called to Cork housing estate in ‘false alarm’ leaves residents amused
Women’s history group take to Tipperary streets late at night to honour historic Cahir women Women’s history group take to Tipperary streets late at night to honour historic Cahir women
economy#covid-19aviationindustrial actionorganisation: cork airport
Airport support staff considering strike action over redundancies

Major roads funding boost for Cork as €87m in funding granted

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices