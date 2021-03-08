Women’s history group take to Tipperary streets late at night to honour historic Cahir women

The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh took to the streets last night to commemorate the town's historic women
By stealth and under cover of darkness last night, The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh dressed in Cumann na mBan uniforms, secretly erected 24 temporary plaques. Photo: Cahir Social and Historical Society

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 22:57
Caitlín Griffin

A women's history group in Tipperary took to the streets last night to put up plaques that commemorated women from the town who contributed to life in Cahir over the centuries.

Dressed in Cumann na mBan uniforms, the group took over the town and erected plaques to honour the often forgotten women in the town’s history.

Josephine O’Neill told The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One, that the idea came from women she met in Norwich in England, who resurrected plaques to commemorate women in the middle of the night.

“We were rewriting the history of the town plaque by plaque. The town woke up to the women of the town being honoured,” she said.

An online virtual walking tour has been set-up where you can hear the stories of Cahir's historic women.

The 24 plaques that are dotted along the town paid homage to women of the famine, women who were banished to mother and baby homes, and mothers of the war.

The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh group have urged towns to also commemorate their local historic women.

“Please unearth the history of the women in your town, pull them out from behind the men, find them in the alleyways, tell their story,” she said.

Retired History and English teacher, Ms O'Neill says it’s vital to celebrate these women, not only on International Women’s Day but long after:

“Our big passion is to encourage other towns in Ireland to start looking for the history of the women. It’s important for our daughters and our granddaughters.”

tipperary
