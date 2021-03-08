The Southern Star appoints first female editor in its 132-year history

Siobhán Cronin has a 35 year history in the industry and previously worked as Deputy Features Editor with the Irish Examiner.
Siobhán Cronin was announced as the new editor of The Southern Star on International Women’s Day.

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 13:17
Nicole Glennon

The Southern Star has appointed its first female editor in its 132-year history.

Siobhán Cronin, who previously served as The Southern Star’s news editor, was announced as the West Cork-based, family-owned paper's newest editor on International Women’s Day.

In her 35-year history in the journalism industry, Ms Cronin has served as Deputy Features editor at the Irish Examiner alongside roles at the Irish Independent, Leitrim Observer, Longford News and the Nationalist group of newspapers in Carlow and Kildare.

A native of Ennis, Co Clare, Siobhán grew up in Ballintemple, Cork and was educated at Beaumont NS and Christ King Secondary in Turner’s Cross in Cork city and at TU Dublin, from where she holds an honours degree in journalism.

Sean Mahon, Managing Director of the Southern Star said Ms Cronin has done “a fantastic job over the last seven years as our News Editor and has played a key role in our transition and evolution to becoming a successful multimedia local news and information publisher for West Cork.” 

“Siobhan’s appointment ties in with the proactive culture of The Southern Star, which we believe is so important to our business success.” 

Ms Cronin said she was “delighted and honoured” to be appointed the next Editor of The Southern Star.

“My family has strong ties with the West Cork area and I am very proud to have been given the opportunity to lead a newspaper with such an excellent reputation in newsgathering and telling the stories of the wonderful people of West Cork and beyond.

“I look forward to overseeing it progress and develop at a time when trusted journalism is more important than ever.”

Choosing to challenge for International Women's Day

