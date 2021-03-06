Lifetime Fifa ban for Kerry teenager who abused Ian Wright

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 07:07
Ryan O’Rourke

An Irish teenager who admitted racially abusing football pundit Ian Wright has been given a lifetime ban from EA Sports, meaning he will no longer be able to play any of their games. 

Patrick O’Brien, of Tralee, abused the former England striker on Instagram, via private messages, last May, after he lost a game of Fifa Ultimate Team (FUT). 

Last month, the 18-year-old pleaded guilty to harassing Mr Wright, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997. However, Mr O'Brien avoided a criminal conviction after the judge handed him probation instead. 

Speaking on his own podcast, Wrighty’s House, the former Arsenal star praised EA's response to the abuse. "After this attack, they've changed their whole policy. They even apologised to me,” Mr Wright said.

"He's banned for life, he can never play on there again,” he added.

David Jackson, VP Brand of EA SPORTS FIFA confirmed the lifetime ban.  “Ian Wright is part of our EA SPORTS family. We hugely value his partnership and support, and we also want him to know he has our support. Last year, Ian was subject to a terrible, racist verbal attack by a player who lost a match of FIFA 20,” said Mr Jackson.

This behaviour by the player was unacceptable on every level, and we will not tolerate it. 

"Our Positive Play Charter guides our actions in a situation like this, and we’ve taken the action to ban the player permanently from playing or accessing our games. Racism must stop,” he added.

Following Mr O'Brien’s court case, Mr Wright expressed his disappointment at the verdict in an Instagram post.  “This case was never about revenge, it was always about consequences for acts of racism.” 

Mr Wright said he wasn’t expecting his forgiveness to be an invitation to lighten a sentence.

“Seeing this judgment, I can only wonder what deterrent there is for anyone else who spouts this kind of vile racist abuse. An individual wished death upon me because of my skin colour. No judge’s claims of ‘naivety’ or ‘immaturity’ will ever be acceptable to us,” Mr Wright said.

“So yeah I am disappointed. I’m tired. We are all tired,” he added.

