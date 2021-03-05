Limerick Gardaí to put pressure on absentee landlords after student street party

It comes after gardaí issued more than 50 fines after a large-scale gathering in College Court, Castletroy, on Tuesday.
More than 350 on-the-spot fines have been issued for Covid-19 breaches in the Castletroy area. Gardaí at a checkpoint at College Court, Limerick. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 20:30
Ryan O’Rourke

Gardaí in Limerick will put pressure on landlords whose houses are being used to sell drugs or host parties.

It comes after a large-scale gathering in College Court, Castletroy, was broken up by gardaí on Tuesday, with numerous arrests and over 50 fines issued.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, speaking at a Limerick City and County Council Joint Policing Committee, said they were looking into landlords with the help of the Residential Tenancies Board.

He stated that Gardaí will be looking to put pressure on landlords “to regulate their own houses.” 

“But it is easier said than done. As you know, they can rent it to three or four people, and the next thing you know you could have 10 or 20 people staying there, as is the nature of student houses,” Chief Superintendent Roche said.

On Tuesday, gardaí made five arrests following the large party. Three men in Carysfort Avenue were arrested, two under Public Order Legislation, and one under the Misuse of Drugs Legislation. 

Gardaí also seized €17,500 worth of cocaine and €800 in cash, following the search of a vehicle in the College Court Drive area, and arrested two men.

“We’ve had numerous other searches in there for drugs over the past 12 months. And numerous arrests in relation to the sale and supply of drugs, in particular, cocaine,” Chief Superintendent Roche said. He added that some of the people they have caught for drugs have travelled from other counties. 

As well as that, over 350 on-the-spot fines have been issued for Covid-19 breaches in the Castletroy area, since the ability to implement fines was introduced. This includes 56 which were issued on Tuesday.

The Chief Superintendent said officials from the University of Limerick had joined gardaí on patrols of the areas close to the college in order to get over GDPR problems. He also called on parents of the young people involved in Tuesday’s scenes to “take responsibility”

Chief Superintendent Roche said:

Parents have to take account of what their darlings are doing. These are adults. 

"These 400 or 500 (breaching regulations) are not harmless children, they are adults.”

A spokesperson for the college said that UL “deplores the behaviour of a small minority of students." 

They confirmed that the university is working to identify any UL students who took part in the gathering and that any student caught will face suspension, pending a full investigation, or possible expulsion.

