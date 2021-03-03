Confirmed case of Covid-19 in Cork school 

Public health risk assessment under way at Coachford Community College after it was informed of the case this week
'The school has, at all times, followed and implemented all Department of Education and Skills and HSE guidelines.'

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 15:18
Jess Casey

A Cork secondary school has been informed of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the school.

A public health risk assessment is under way at Coachford Community College after it was informed of the case this week.

Leaving Cert students returned to school on Monday as part of the partial reopening of schools.

In a statement, Cork ETB confirmed the school has been informed of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

“The school has, at all times, followed and implemented all Department of Education and Skills and HSE guidelines.” 

"No member of staff or student has been deemed to be a close contact of the confirmed case by the HSE.” 

Thousands of students returned to schools this week as the next phase of reopening schools took place on Monday.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed that rapid antigen testing could be used in schools if health experts back the idea.

Addressing the matter at the Oireachtas Education Committee, Ms Foley said they would consider it once a report on the matter was completed.

"Over the next number of weeks, we hope to see even more students return to schools, including 260,000 primary school students in the more senior classes return on March 15 together with fifth-year students at post-primary level," Ms Foley said.

Norma Foley outlines full return of schools at Oireachtas committee

