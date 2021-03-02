Gardaí explore whether Midleton remains were dug up illegally and dumped

Gardaí are investigating whether the human remains found dumped in East Cork two months ago were previously buried and exhumed illegally before their discovery on the old rail line.

Supt Adrian Gamble, who is leading the investigation, said the possibility that the body was dug up and left at the Shanty Path in Roxborough, about 3km east of Midleton, is one of several lines of enquiry which are now being pursued by gardaí.

He made his comments during a public appeal for help with their investigation on the television programme Crimecall on Monday night.

The investigation was launched on January 5 after a skull was discovered by workmen doing clearance work along the old Midleton to Youghal rail line for a proposed greenway at an area known locally at the ‘tipping point’.

Garment

Earlier, gardaí had released an image of a nightgown-type garment which was found with the remains in the hope that it might jog people's memory.

During a media briefing at Midleton Garda Station on Monday morning, Supt Gamble said other items of evidential interest had been recovered but he declined to comment further.

However, the Irish Times reported yesterday that coffin handles, and a crucifix similar to one which could be found on the lid of a coffin or which is often placed in the hands of a deceased person in a coffin, were also found.

Tests have confirmed that the remains are those of a female who was aged 70 or older at the time of her death, that she was between 5ft and 5ft 2in in height, was large-framed, wore dentures, and suffered from arthritis. Early indications suggest she died within the last 10 years.

Missing persons records have also been examined but there are no potential matches yet.

Any person with information can contact Midleton Garda Station 021–4621550.