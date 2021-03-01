Bishop of Cork advises parents 'not to purchase Communion outfits at this time'

Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork and Ross: 'No dates can be set, not even provisionally, at this stage.' File Picture: Brian Lougheed

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 15:29
Steven Heaney

The Bishop of Cork and Ross has told parents and guardians with children preparing to make their First Holy Communion “not to purchase Communion outfits at this time”. 

Bishop Fintan Gavin said given level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, it wasn’t possible to "fix dates" for Communion celebrations at the moment.

If any dates were to be earmarked, he said, it would only cause "confusion and disappointment" if they had to be postponed or cancelled.

As students returned to primary school classrooms across the country this morning, Bishop Gavin wrote a letter to parents and guardians of primary school children in Cork to inform them Communions would only take place once it became possible "to gather children safely". 

No dates can be set, not even provisionally, at this stage." 

The Bishop said children who were unable to receive their First Communion last year due to Covid-19 restrictions would be the first to receive it when circumstances allowed.

"It has not been easy for you and your families since Christmas being apart from your friends and the familiar surroundings of your classroom," the Bishop wrote.

"It is good that your families have worked with your school to continue your education and faith at home."

Bishop Gavin said it was important "during these difficult times" that parents, guardians and children "continue faith formation to prepare spiritually both at home and in school” for First Holy Communions.

The Bishop added that any announcement of when Communions may take place would be made in due course.

"We will be in a better position to fix dates when restrictions are eased," he said.

'They just want to see their friends' — thousands of students set to return to school

