'Act with great caution' Cork priest tells parishioners during remarks on Covid vaccine

A parish priest in Cork has criticised the Vatican's stance on Covid-19 vaccines as un-Christian.

Fr Ted Sheehan told parishioners they should "act with great caution" when it comes to taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking from the altar at 10am Mass on Sunday, Fr Sheehan of Glounthaune claimed the Bishops of Ireland said that church personnel "should promote the taking of the vaccine".

Fr Sheehan said: "Now, I'm not promoting the taking of the vaccine or the not taking of the vaccine, I think it's an individual choice for people.

"But I certainly would be worried that the Pharma companies that are producing the vaccines have no legal responsibility if anything goes wrong, so I think it should be a red flag for most right-thinking people."

He added that there were "other issues" that needed to be looked at before the public can "be forced" into taking vaccines.

"This medicine is supposed to be there to help us and to keep us safe, so if they're not 100% sure or at least 99% sure what's in the vaccine, then people should act with great caution."

Fr Sheehan also directed criticism at Pope Francis who he said issued a letter to all Vatican employees saying if they refused to take the vaccine they "could be demoted or lose their jobs."

He remarked it "doesn't seem to be very Christian but there you go."

The Vatican has since clarified the decree and said "alternative solutions" would be found for those who do not want to get the vaccine.

The Diocese of Cork and Ross has been approached for comment on Fr Sheehan's remarks.