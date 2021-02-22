Development along River Blackwater at risk from endangered pearl mussel

Future development along the Blackwater River in Co Cork is set to be seriously impacted after it emerged the number of a critically-endangered species has been under-estimated, according to a minister who says the government isn't going to challenge an EU protection order on them.

Malcolm Noonan, Minister for State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, said that previous research into the Freshwater Pearl Mussel population for the river was "a significant under-estimate.”

He added that ”the length of suitable habitat in the main Blackwater channel may also be significantly under-estimated, with the resultant consequence that this population may be more significant than previously understood.”

Mr Noonan said his department is planning on undertaking more extensive survey work this year and in 2022 to better assess the mussel's population and areas it inhabits in the river.

He said officials from the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the county council will discuss what they can do in the coming months and years “to undertake the surveying, monitoring and research needed to inform our respective obligations and decision-making, pursuant to the Habitats Directive, the Water Framework Directive and relevant national legislation, in order to protect the Freshwater Pearl Mussel.”

“Given the information outlined, the Department has no plans to revisit the proposal to remove the Munster Blackwater main channel from the European Communities Environmental Objectives (Freshwater Pearl Mussel) Regulations 2009".

The Blackwater River flowing through Fermoy, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

He pointed out that Ireland has some of the most significant populations of the mussel in the EU, which is why many rivers are designated to protect the species.

In 2018 the EU protection notice was quashed for the river, but subsequently reinstated after an environmentalist brought a successful court action to get the mussel protected again.

As a result, many planning applications have had to be refused along the riverside because sewerage discharges are not clean enough. The mussel needs high-quality water to breed in.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea said people can't wait two or maybe more years to find out the numbers or distribution of the endangered species.

The whole of the River Blackwater has been designated a protection area for the freshwater pearl mussel. Picture: Dr William O’Connor

“I'm calling on the department to fast track this study as development in the entire Blackwater catchment area will be stifled in the interim. I am also calling on the Government to allocate funding to Irish Water to expedite the development of wastewater treatment plant upgrades which are located adjacent to the River Blackwater and need urgent attention,” Mr O'Shea said.

“We as a community in North Cork cannot stand by and let a department tell us they will do a study in a year or two,” he said.